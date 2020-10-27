Links for Tuesday, October 27, 2020
Notable China news from around the web.
BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
New targets for new energy vehicles
China’s NEV sales to account for 20% of new car sales by 2025, 50% by 2035 / Reuters
China plans to phase out conventional gas-burning cars by 2035 / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“Latest goals call for all new vehicles to be either ‘new-energy’ or hybrid.”
More auto industry news
BMW’s Chinese venture partner defaults on 1 billion yuan bond / Caixin (paywall)
Chinese auto tech startup closes $194 million series A funding round led by Baidu / Caixin (paywall)
Are German carmakers too dependent on China? / DW
Tesla is reportedly shipping 7,000 made-in-China cars to Europe / CNBC
Shenzhen SME board to be absorbed into main board
Exclusive: Shenzhen bourse plans to merge main board with upstart that supplanted it / Caixin (paywall)
“The merger would leave the Shenzhen bourse with the same structure as the Shanghai Stock Exchange, which has a main board and yet another ‘Nasdaq-style’ board dedicated to tech startups, the STAR Market.”
Pakistan completes subway line in Lahore, but ML-1 railway project financing tightens
Thanks to China, Pakistan’s first metro hits the tracks / Caixin (paywall)
Pakistan Belt and Road railway hits snag as China nixes low rate / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
Will China’s growth bounce next year?
China’s economic growth seen hitting 44-year low in 2020, bounce 8.4% in 2021: Reuters poll / Reuters
Ant Group prepares for IPO
Ant Group picks 29 strategic investors for Shanghai leg of record IPO / Caixin (paywall)
Ant Group to close IPO to institutions early due to heavy orders / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
WeChat ban blocked, again
U.S. appeals court rejects immediate WeChat ban / Reuters
China Fashion Week in Beijing
Packed bars and mask-less catwalks: With COVID curbs fading, China set for consumption rebound / Reuters
Drugs and biotech
In generic drug reform, China walks tightrope between innovation and affordability / Caixin (paywall)
Chinese biotech startup Genecast bags $149 million in series E funding round / Caixin
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND THE ENVIRONMENT:
Policy to combat pollution and climate change
China environment ministry calls for end to aluminium sector’s move west / Reuters
China sketches out rules for green finance / Caixin
Easing COVID restrictions in Hong Kong
Hong Kong residents no longer need to quarantine on return from mainland / Caixin
More COVID-19 cases in Kashgar
China’s Kashgar reports five new confirmed COVID-19 cases / Reuters
Yesterday on SupChina: China reports over 100 asymptomatic COVID-19 cases linked to Xinjiang garment factory.
POLITICS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS:
More Taiwan arms sales
U.S. announces planned $2.37 billion weapon sale to Taiwan / AP
China says will take necessary measures on U.S. arms sales to Taiwan / Reuters
Related SupChina coverage: Trump administration approves $1.8 billion in Taiwan arms sales as Joe Biden praises Taiwanese democracy.
Update on one Chinese researcher who U.S. accused of hiding military ties
Citing safety threats, Chinese scientist Tang Juan asks to be moved to new housing in U.S. as her house arrest continues / Tribune New Service via SCMP
Related SupChina coverage: China threatens to detain Americans in response to crackdown on military-affiliated researchers.
-
China launches crackdown on mobile web browsers, decries ‘chaos’ of information / Reuters
-
Hundreds rally in Taiwan, call for release of 12 Hong Kong people arrested by China / Reuters
Taiwan’s ‘cat warriors’ counter attacks from China’s ‘wolves’ / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
-
Questions and answers about the Bidens and a deal in China / NYT (porous paywall)
Trump had one last story to sell. The Wall Street Journal wouldn’t buy it. / NYT (porous paywall)
Hunter Biden’s ex-business partner alleges father knew about venture / WSJ (paywall)
“Anthony Bobulinski said that in 2017 Hunter Biden consulted his father about a planned venture with Chinese oil company CEFC China Energy Co. to invest in the U.S. and elsewhere… The venture — set up in 2017 after Mr. Biden left the vice presidency and before his presidential campaign — never received proposed funds from the Chinese company or completed any deals, according to people familiar with the matter. Corporate records reviewed by The Wall Street Journal show no role for Joe Biden.”
Visa clampdown in Philippines
Philippines orders nearly 3,000 overstaying Chinese to leave / Bloomberg (porous paywall)
-
The erasure of Mesut Özil / NYT (porous paywall)
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
Story of Chinese Moon goddess Chang’e is a Netflix hit
Chinese co-production “Over the Moon” becomes Netflix’s most-streamed release / Radii China
-
This year, remote Lüeyang beat poverty. Now comes the hard part. / Sixth Tone
-
China wants a baby boom. Its parents aren’t interested. / Sixth Tone
-
Female student fights ‘period-shaming’ – social media discusses the pros and cons / Caixin