Links for Wednesday, October 28, 2020

“China’s COVID triumphalism could be premature,” writes Gideon Rachman at the Financial Times.

The New England Journal of Medicine recently noted in an editorial that “our leaders have failed…They have taken a crisis and turned it into a tragedy.”

This scathing criticism of the Trump administration has not, however, led to the arrest of the editors of the New England journal. By contrast, last month, Rèn Zhìqiáng 任志强, a property tycoon, was sentenced to 18 years in prison in China [after criticizing Xi Jinping’s response to COVID]…External critics of China’s handling of COVID-19 are also treated with ferocity. When the Australian government suggested an international inquiry into the pandemic, Beijing responded with trade sanctions.

The inability to accept criticism suggests that pro-Beijing triumphalism is premature. In broad terms, there is not much doubt that China, after mishandling the initial outbreak, has done a good job of containing the disease. But some Asian democracies, such as South Korea and Taiwan, have done even better, which undermines Mr Xi’s claim that China’s “socialist system” was the key to success. China’s urge to suppress criticism also suggests that if there are continuing problems inside the country, Beijing will cover them up.

