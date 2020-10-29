Links for Thursday, October 29, 2020

The editors

Steve Bannon’s billionaire funder Guō Wénguì 郭文贵 “claims to be a foe of the Chinese Communist Party, but his targets are fellow exiles,” writes Nick Aspinwall in Foreign Policy (porous paywall):

A prominent Chinese dissident pulls his children from school and flees his Texas home. A California-based democracy activist faces days of threats and harassment from protesters gathered in his driveway. Both were targets on a hit list of dissidents released last month by the exiled Chinese businessman Guo Wengui, who has claimed without evidence they are spies from the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

“Let’s eliminate traitors in the world,” a cigar-wielding Guo told his followers in a video posted online last month. “Let’s get started, let’s finish with these traitors first.”

…The actions of Guo and his followers have drawn the attention of the FBI, rebukes from Sens. Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz, and a flurry of suspicion as to what the billionaire real estate magnate is actually up to.

  • Should a famous singer repay his father’s debts?
    A pop star, his deadbeat dad, and a fierce online debate / Sixth Tone
    “Zhōu Zhènnán 周震南 is famous for being born with a silver spoon in his mouth. But it turns out his parents are actually blacklisted debtors.”
  • Most Chinese students avoided travel to U.S. so far this year
    Chinese students are steering clear of the U.S. / Quartz
    “Overall visits to the U.S. from people on student visas fell by 61% in the first nine months of 2020 compared to the same period in 2019, according to data released yesterday by the U.S. Department of Commerce… The biggest drop from any country came from China, with student visa visits falling by almost 70%.”
  • Obituary of San Francisco restaurant pioneer
    Cecilia Chiang, who brought authentic Chinese food to America, dies at 100 / NYT (porous paywall)
    Chiang’s restaurant, called the Mandarin, “became a shrine for such food-world luminaries as James Beard, Marion Cunningham and Alice Waters, who said that Ms. Chiang had done for Chinese cuisine what Julia Child had done for the cooking of France.”

Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, and Jiayun Feng. Read more

