Editor’s note for Friday, October 30, 2020

Here’s a wild tale of our times involving the following:
- Dodgy documents produced by an American professor in Vietnam
- A fake Swiss expert
- An American working for a tabloid news group in Hong Kong and Taiwan who resigned today
- Journalist Glenn Greenwald, who also resigned today
- Steve Bannon, QAnon, and the Trump campaign
The best account of the affair as it stood this morning was How a fake persona laid the groundwork for a Hunter Biden conspiracy deluge from NBC News, but it’s missing the latest updates. You can find a more recent Chinese-language report from the pro-Beijing HK01 website here, but it’s short on details.
Twitter threads by the following will help fill in the picture as of 5 p.m. New York time, 5 a.m. Beijing time, the day before Halloween:
Here’s another wild tale of our times! Foreign Policy reports that U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross listed as serving on the board of a joint venture with a state-owned Chinese partner “until January 2019 — nearly two years into his term as commerce secretary” and six months after the beginning of the U.S.-China trade war. Foreign Policy notes that “Ross’s position as commerce secretary allowed him to influence the direction of the U.S.-China trade war and America’s global trade policies.”
Our word of the day is courier(s) (快递员 kuàidìyuán): the overworked, underpaid, much abused people who ensure the smooth running of China’s vast ecommerce economy.
—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief