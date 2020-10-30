Editor’s note for Friday, October 30, 2020

A note from the editor of today's SupChina Access newsletter.

Jeremy Goldkorn

My thoughts today:

Here’s a wild tale of our times involving the following:

  • Dodgy documents produced by an American professor in Vietnam
  • A fake Swiss expert
  • An American working for a tabloid news group in Hong Kong and Taiwan who resigned today
  • Journalist Glenn Greenwald, who also resigned today
  • Steve Bannon, QAnon, and the Trump campaign

The best account of the affair as it stood this morning was How a fake persona laid the groundwork for a Hunter Biden conspiracy deluge from NBC News, but it’s missing the latest updates. You can find a more recent Chinese-language report from the pro-Beijing HK01 website here, but it’s short on details.

Twitter threads by the following will help fill in the picture as of 5 p.m. New York time, 5 a.m. Beijing time, the day before Halloween:

Here’s another wild tale of our times! Foreign Policy reports that U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross listed as serving on the board of a joint venture with a state-owned Chinese partner “until January 2019 — nearly two years into his term as commerce secretary” and six months after the beginning of the U.S.-China trade war. Foreign Policy notes that “Ross’s position as commerce secretary allowed him to influence the direction of the U.S.-China trade war and America’s global trade policies.”  

Our word of the day is courier(s) (快递员 kuàidìyuán): the overworked, underpaid, much abused people who ensure the smooth running of China’s vast ecommerce economy.  

—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief

Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of SupChina, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast. Read more
Twitter

