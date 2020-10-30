Links for Friday, October 30, 2020

Notable China news from around the web.

The editors

WORTH THINKING ABOUT

Pieces of news or analysis that caught our eye:

China’s rush to distribute experimental vaccines, even before all the data from Phase 3 trials is collected and fully analyzed, is detailed in a Los Angeles Times piece this week. A key source is an anonymous oil company worker who is “usually based in a Persian Gulf country but has been stuck in Beijing since January.”

The oil company worker wondered why he had to keep his vaccination a secret. Questions raced through his head as he read the confidentiality agreement, which threatened he would be disciplined if he told anyone outside company management about the COVID-19 shot he was waiting to get.

What if something went wrong? Who would take responsibility?…

The worker said he received the vaccine in September as a requirement for all staff working abroad. He worried about the lack of transparency or scrutiny in China’s mass vaccination of state-owned company employees and other citizens. There was no written document forcing them to receive the vaccine, he said, but workers were not being cleared to return to their jobs abroad unless they were vaccinated…

It was “politically incorrect” to question the vaccine at his company, he said. Most of his colleagues were eager to get it. They were more afraid of catching COVID-19 abroad than of safety concerns with the vaccine.

Some project managers were rushing the vaccinations, he said, by encouraging employees to receive two shots at once instead of waiting the recommended 14 or 28 days between injections.

The Washington Post also has a new article that quotes several people on their experience receiving experimental vaccines. The obvious point: “Beijing has taken an immense gamble in rolling out coronavirus vaccines before they are confirmed safe and effective… If serious side effects emerge, China’s government could face backlash at home and abroad.”

Read more on SupChina: China might be weeks away from a COVID-19 vaccine.

MORE NEWS FROM AROUND THE WORLD

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:

SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND THE ENVIRONMENT:

POLITICS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS:

SOCIETY AND CULTURE:

Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, and Jiayun Feng. Read more

Suggested for you

sensetime-ai-surveillence
Domestic News

China’s invasive surveillance state is not yet a panopticon

Lucas Niewenhuis
Business & Technology

How China’s would-be silicon savior became a debt-ridden disappointment

Luz Ding
Chinese couriers

Couriers quit before China’s ecommerce shopping festival, demanding better pay and work conditions

Jiayun Feng
Pu Songling ghost stories

5 ghost movies inspired by the stories of Pu Songling

Tristan Shaw

Scientists in the Crosshairs: What should Chinese and Chinese-American researchers do amid U.S. crackdown on ‘China ties’?

Luke Springer

China pushes for technological self-sufficiency to power growth through 2035 and hints at Xi Jinping’s long-term plans

Lucas Niewenhuis