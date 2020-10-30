Scientists in the Crosshairs: What should Chinese and Chinese-American researchers do amid U.S. crackdown on ‘China ties’?
We interview experts and gather their best advice for how to avoid being wrongly prosecuted for non-disclosure and other administrative wrongdoings.
We interview experts and gather their best advice for how to avoid being wrongly prosecuted for non-disclosure and other administrative wrongdoings. While the Department of Justice’s and FBI’s “China Initiative” is aimed at stopping and preventing espionage — the reality is that many of the cases they have pursued so far have not been for actual espionage, but rather for mere non-disclosure of other sources of income or other affiliations when submitting U.S. federal grant applications. There have also been several cases where scientists have been wrongfully charged, where there has been no wrongdoing whatsoever. According to those who have been wrongfully accused, as well as academic and legal experts, the U.S.’s China Initiative puts a target on the backs of all people of Chinese ethnic origin who maintain any active ties to China.
- Anti-Racial Profiling Project – launch of new resources to combat racial profiling.
- Legal Referral Service Q&A – Q&A resource includes info on legal referral service and how to get in touch.
- Know Your Rights Fact Sheet – This fact sheet includes important Know Your Rights information for scientists, scholars, and researchers contacted by law enforcement, government officials, and employers.