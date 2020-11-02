Links for Monday, November 2, 2020

Can Huawei succeed in chipmaking? The embattled telecom giant is “working on plans for a dedicated chip plant in Shanghai that would not use American technology, enabling it to secure supplies for its core telecom infrastructure business despite U.S. sanctions,” the Financial Times reports. However, the climb up the semiconductor value chain will be steep:

The fabrication plant will initially experiment with making low-end 45nm chips, a technology global leaders in chipmaking started using 15 years ago.

But Huawei wants to make more advanced 28nm chips by the end of next year, according to chip industry engineers and executives familiar with the project. Such a plan would allow Huawei to make smart TVs and other “internet of things” devices.

Huawei then aims to produce 20nm chips by late 2022, which could be used to make most of its 5G telecoms equipment and allow that business to continue even with the U.S. sanctions.

Meanwhile, Huawei’s latest phone, the Mate 40, uses a 5nm chip and has launched with significantly limited supply.

Related SupChina coverage on semiconductor challenges: How China’s would-be silicon savior became a debt-ridden disappointment.

The race to cleanly produce hydrogen and use it to power cars, airplanes, and a variety of industrial processes “could be a $700 billion business by 2050,” according to BloombergNEF. The European Union has set the most ambitious goals to produce and use hydrogen fuel, but China could become its primary challenger:

The European Union aims to push as much as 470 billion euros ($550 billion) toward hydrogen infrastructure; China, Japan and South Korea will all likely use hydrogen to achieve recent pledges to slash emissions; and Saudi Arabia plans a $5 billion hydrogen-based ammonia plant powered by renewable energy…

China’s building a giant wind and solar farm to produce hydrogen in the Inner Mongolia region. The biggest domestic oil refiner, Sinopec, said Oct. 29 it’s investing throughout the hydrogen supply chain to become “a major player,” even though it’s already the biggest local producer.

China is also the biggest and cheapest manufacturer of electrolyzers [the technology to turn water into hydrogen], taking advantage of lower costs for labor and raw materials.

“China hasn’t cracked the European market yet,” but according to the CEO of a Norwegian hydrogen energy company, it’s “only a matter of time.”

