Editor’s note for Tuesday, November 3, 2020
A note from the editor of today's SupChina Access newsletter.
My thoughts today:
If you want distraction from the U.S. elections, China’s financial regulators have a special treat for you:
Yesterday, I noted that with fintech giant Ant Group’s IPO coming up on Thursday, Jack Ma (马云 Mǎ Yún) and the company’s CEO and chairman were marched in for an unfriendly interview with four of China’s financial regulators. Today comes the news that Ant’s IPO — which was to have been the world’s largest to date — has been suspended. See our top story below for details.
Our words of the day are suspend/postpone IPO (暂缓上市 zànhuǎn shàngshì) and actual controller (实际控制人 shíjì kòngzhì rén).
—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief