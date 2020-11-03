Editor’s note for Tuesday, November 3, 2020

A note from the editor of today's SupChina Access newsletter.

Jeremy Goldkorn

My thoughts today:

If you want distraction from the U.S. elections, China’s financial regulators have a special treat for you:

Yesterday, I noted that with fintech giant Ant Group’s IPO coming up on Thursday, Jack Ma (马云 Mǎ Yún) and the company’s CEO and chairman were marched in for an unfriendly interview with four of China’s financial regulators. Today comes the news that Ant’s IPO — which was to have been the world’s largest to date — has been suspended. See our top story below for details.

Our words of the day are suspend/postpone IPO (暂缓上市 zànhuǎn shàngshì) and actual controller (实际控制人 shíjì kòngzhì rén).

—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief

Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of SupChina, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast. Read more
Twitter

Suggested for you

jack ma ant sad
Business & Technology

Ant Group IPO suspended after Jack Ma criticizes regulators

Lucas Niewenhuis
Foreign Affairs

The growing cloud of China in Antarctica

Álvaro Etchegaray
Chinese American Trump voters

‘Asian people have American values’: The meaning of Trump’s Chinese-American support

Agnes Chang

Electoral politics and a call for change — in China, circa 1911

James Carter

Beijing continues to punish Australia, hobble WHO to prevent independent COVID-19 investigation

Lucas Niewenhuis
Chinese college comes under fire for rejecting student over visual disability

Chinese college comes under fire for rejecting student over visual disability

Jiayun Feng