Links for Tuesday, November 3, 2020

Notable China news from around the web.

The editors

WORTH THINKING ABOUT

Pieces of news or analysis that caught our eye:

Can China double its GDP by 2035? Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 said today (in Chinese) that “doubling” (翻一番 fān yī fān) either total GDP or GDP per capita by that date is “completely possible.”  

But this will depend at least partly on how the international situation changes for China. The Wall Street Journal reports:

Oxford Economics calculates that significant economic decoupling with the U.S. alone would entail a roughly 8% smaller Chinese economy by 2040 than otherwise expected. If other advanced economies join the bandwagon, that could mean a 17% smaller economy. There is little sign of such a concerted effort now — but that might change with a more multilaterally-minded White House, or if the bilateral investment treaty long under negotiation between Europe and China falls apart.

Significant decoupling is far from a foregone conclusion, but Beijing does not seem to be prioritizing reducing friction for Western business leaders and politicians already wary of China’s high industrial subsidies:

  • “An agency led by President Xi Jinping to advance institutional changes in China has approved a new plan to make state-owned enterprises ‘stronger, better and bigger,’” the South China Morning Post reports — but continued emphasis on state ownership is exactly what may alienate the U.S. and Europe in years to come.

Another not-so-encouraging sign for liberal market reform in China:

  • “China must control population density in its major cities, Xi said in a speech delivered on April 10, a transcript of which was published [in Chinese] in the latest edition of Qiushi, an official Communist Party journal,” the SCMP says.
  • Commenting on Xi’s April 10 speech, Dexter Roberts, a veteran reporter on migrant workers in China, says that it is “one more reason to believe the Chinese gov’t has no intention of carrying out a hukou [户口 hùkǒu; residency permit] reform actually giving migrants power to decide where to live. Instead likely to continue to make top cities into exclusive zones for wealthier/better-educated while pushing migrants into lower tier cities regardless whether there are jobs or any opportunities there…”

Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, and Jiayun Feng. Read more

