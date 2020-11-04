Links for Wednesday, November 4, 2020

Xi’s speech at the China International Import Expo: The address (full text available in English and Chinese) to the third annual gathering designed to promote an image of China as open to the world included these notable quotes:

  • “What we envision is not a development loop behind closed doors, but more open domestic and international circulations.” This appears to be pushing back on the interpretation of Xi’s “dual circulation” as import substitution.
  • “The vastly huge China market is the most promising in the world. Total import into China is estimated to top 22 trillion U.S. dollars in the coming decade.”
  • “We will introduce a negative list for cross-border services trade and open still wider in areas like the digital economy and the internet.”
  • “China stands ready to conclude high-standard free trade agreements with more countries in the world. We will work for the early signing of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) and speed up negotiations on a China-EU investment treaty and a China-Japan-ROK free trade agreement.”

The U.S. has left the Paris climate deal — what’s next?”, asks Nature. The answer is no one knows for sure, and it depends on the U.S. election result, which has not been settled yet. But it is worth thinking about what effect this deal has, and what the U.S. rejoining it could mean. See also in Caixin: Trending in China: U.S. formally quits the Paris Agreement.

SOCIETY AND CULTURE:

  • Feminism in rural Sichuan
    How Liangshan’s runaway brides are upending centuries of patriarchy / Sixth Tone
    “In some rural parts of the prefecture, Yi wedding customs call for marriage as young as 14 or 15. But a new generation of young women wants control over their love lives.”
  • Urban angst and anomie
    How one obscure word captures urban China’s unhappiness / Sixth Tone
    “Originally used by anthropologists to describe self-perpetuating processes that keep agrarian societies from progressing, involution [内卷化 nèijuǎnhuà] has become a shorthand used by Chinese urbanites to describe the ills of their modern lives.”

