Editor’s note for Thursday, November 5, 2020

My thoughts today:
“China is about to wipe out, with the stroke of a pen, Australia’s biggest export markets for wine, lobster and a few other commodities, against WTO rules and a bi-lateral FTA. Seems like it should be a bigger deal, and not just in Australia…”
That’s a tweet from Richard McGregor — author, former Beijing bureau chief for the Financial Times, and senior fellow at Australia’s Lowy Institute. Context:
- Australian exporters scramble as fears of more China trade bans grow / Guardian
- Beijing continues to punish Australia, hobble WHO to prevent independent COVID-19 investigation / SupChina
- Or see the other articles linked in the Politics and current affairs section below.
