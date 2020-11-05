Editor’s note for Thursday, November 5, 2020

A note from the editor of today's SupChina Access newsletter.

Jeremy Goldkorn

My thoughts today:

“China is about to wipe out, with the stroke of a pen, Australia’s biggest export markets for wine, lobster and a few other commodities, against WTO rules and a bi-lateral FTA. Seems like it should be a bigger deal, and not just in Australia…”

That’s a tweet from Richard McGregor — author, former Beijing bureau chief for the Financial Times, and senior fellow at Australia’s Lowy Institute. Context:

Our NEXTChina online conference is happening next week! Access Members can register for free for this year’s event by using the promo code NC20ACCESS. Click here to learn more and get tickets.

Our word of the day is breastfeed: 母乳喂养 mǔrǔ wèiyǎng.

—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief

Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of SupChina, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast. Read more
Twitter

Suggested for you

Foreign Affairs

China issues temporary travel bans for six countries as COVID-19 spikes in Europe

Lucas Niewenhuis
Business & Technology

Nanjing launches chip university in bid to fill China’s semiconductor talent gap

Luz Ding
breastfeeding chinese mom

Chinese mom shares frustration over storing breast milk. Trolls slam her as ‘selfish’ and ‘gross.’

Jiayun Feng
Natural solutions to climate change in China

China sets its sights on a green horizon

Charlotte King
Jidan'geng egg custard

Comfort food for the sick: China’s answer to chicken soup

Lu Zhao

Trump administration approves Taiwan purchase of $600 million in armed drones

Lucas Niewenhuis