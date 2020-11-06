Editor’s note for Friday, November 6, 2020

A note from the editor of today's SupChina Access newsletter.

Jeremy Goldkorn

My thoughts today:

Central Chinese state media is reporting on the U.S. election sparingly, and with a sober neutral tone — see, for example, Xinhua News Agency’s latest reports, in English or Chinese.

But state-owned news organizations that are not considered authoritative sources, like the nationalist tabloid Global Times, are critical and sometimes mocking. See, for example, that newspaper’s big opinion piece today: Election pushes U.S. divide past tipping point (in Chinese here).

Our NEXTChina online conference is happening next week! Access Members can register for free for this year’s event by using the promo code NC20ACCESS. Click here to learn more and get tickets.

Our word of the day is Trump team’s ballot-counting lawsuit rejected by two states (特朗普团队计票诉讼被两州驳回 tèlǎngpǔ tuánduì jìpiào sùsòng bèi liǎng zhōu bóhuí), which is a trending topic on social media platform Weibo at the time we’re sending this email.

—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief

Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of SupChina, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast. Read more
