Links for Friday, November 6, 2020

A Xinjiang-related separatist group is no longer on the State Department terrorist list. The Wall Street Journal reports:

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo ordered the delisting of the East Turkestan Islamic Movement, a group that once advocated for an independent state in China’s Xinjiang region, on Oct. 20, according to the latest issue of the Federal Register, published Thursday [November 5]…

The U.S. listed ETIM as a terrorist organization in 2002 as Washington was seeking Beijing’s cooperation with its global War on Terror in the wake of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon. While Chinese officials blamed a number of terrorist attacks on the group and has used its existence to justify a harsh crackdown on the Muslim population in Xinjiang, U.S. policy makers and scholars have long cast doubt on the group’s significance and reach.

See also a Twitter thread by the historian James Millward, and a review in the Financial Times of The War on the Uyghurs: China’s Campaign Against Xinjiang’s Muslims by Sean Roberts. That review notes:

Perhaps Roberts’s greatest contribution to the debate over Xinjiang is his attempt to dismantle China’s assertions about a “terrorist threat” by sketching a picture of the isolated groups it deems international terrorist organizations. Through interviews in Uyghur communities, he concludes that the groups have for the past two decades mostly hovered on the edge of extinction as a poorly resourced, loosely organized bunch with aspirations, but no capacity, to launch militant operations.

Belt and Road countries aren’t buying U.S.-promoted lines about “debt-trap diplomacy,” according to a new book by Pradumna B. Rana and Xianbai Ji. They write in The Diplomat:

For our recent book, “China’s Belt and Road Initiative: Impacts on Asia and Policy Agenda,” we conducted an online perception survey of opinion leaders (defined as policymakers, academics and representatives of businesses and media) from a wide range of stakeholder countries including 26 Southeast, Central and South Asian countries that have signed a BRI MOU with China…

First, after having considered both the benefits and costs of the BRI, on balance, 41.6 percent of the respondents believed that the BRI represented a net benefit for their countries, while only 17.8 percent said that it was a net cost…

Second, on the [debt-trap diplomacy] thesis itself, more than 42 percent of the respondents to our stakeholder survey rejected the alarmist narrative, although it is important to bear in mind that 30.6 percent felt otherwise…

See also on SupChina: The ‘debt-trap diplomacy’ debate: Are China’s loans predatory?

