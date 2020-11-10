Links for Tuesday, November 10, 2020

Notable China news from around the web.

The editors

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:

SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND THE ENVIRONMENT:

POLITICS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS:

SOCIETY AND CULTURE:

  • False modesty on the Chinese internet
    China’s influencer generation has discovered the humblebrag / Sixth Tone
    “…the phrase fán’ěrsài wénxué [凡尔赛 文学], or ‘Versailles literature,’ [is China’s] equivalent to humblebragging. On microblogging platform Weibo, the buzzword has become a trending topic, with over 440 million views by Tuesday evening… It stems from the Japanese manga series ‘The Rose of Versailles,’ about the lavish lifestyle of Marie Antoinette, and now refers to anyone with a haughty, ‘let them eat cake’ air about them.”
  • Fatal bullying case leads to discussion on criminal age of liability
    Boy, 15, fatally beaten and buried by group of minors in Shaanxi / What’s on Weibo

Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, and Jiayun Feng. Read more

Suggested for you

Business & Technology

After Ant IPO suspension, Beijing eyes antitrust regulation for tech sector

Lucas Niewenhuis
tech workers in shenzhen
Society & Culture

In Shenzhen, you are now legally required to take a holiday

Jiayun Feng

Will government incentives make or break China’s semiconductor industry?

Megan Zhang

How Maoism shaped many of China’s leading entrepreneurs

Christopher Marquis

Why has China avoided congratulating Biden on his election victory?

Lucas Niewenhuis

Electric vehicles could comprise almost all new car sales in China by 2035

Megan Zhang