Links for Thursday, November 12, 2020

A “China-anchored free-trade zone,” the world’s largest, will be established this weekend, Bloomberg reports. The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) “includes countries stretching from Japan to Australia and New Zealand,” and “aims to reduce tariffs, strengthen supply chains with common rules of origin, and codify new e-commerce rules.”

Following the withdrawal of India from RCEP negotiations last year, the remaining 15 nations sought to announce the agreement by the end of this week’s Asean Summit, which Vietnam is hosting virtually. Malaysia’s Trade Minister Azmin Ali told reporters the deal would be signed on Sunday [November 15], calling it the culmination of “eight years of negotiating with blood, sweat and tears.”

“China has pulled off a diplomatic coup in dragging RCEP over the line,” said Shaun Roache, Asia-Pacific chief economist at S&P Global Ratings. “While RCEP is shallow, at least compared to TPP, it is broad, covering many economies and goods, and this is a rarity in these more protectionist times.”

See also, in the SCMP: What is RCEP and what does an Indo-Pacific free-trade deal offer China?

Beware the Beijing blockchain? That seems to be the advice from Yaya J. Fanusie, writing in Lawfare:

Earlier this year, Beijing launched the Blockchain-Based Service Network (BSN), a system of low-cost backend architecture on which software developers around the world can build blockchain applications — including digital assets such as cryptocurrencies…This BSN has received little attention in the U.S.—but if the network gains significant international adoption, it could give the CCP greater influence in digital commerce and complicate U.S. economic statecraft. For decades, U.S. financial authorities have benefited from the ubiquity of U.S. computer infrastructure in global business. The BSN is trying to challenge that norm.

