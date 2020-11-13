Editor’s note for Friday, November 13, 2020
A note from the editor of today’s SupChina Access newsletter.
My thoughts today:
U.S. stock markets aren’t dead, to paraphrase and culturally appropriate from the Scottish punk band The Exploited. Chinese companies are going to continue to list on American markets, as long as they are allowed to. That’s the argument I make about one of the implications of Ant Group’s IPO suspension in an op-ed we published today.
The short version: Despite China’s booming financial markets and the near-constant threats from the Trump administration to Chinese companies listed in the U.S., it would be premature to write Wall Street’s obituary. China’s markets and regulators have a long way to go when it comes to predictability and the rule of law.
If you missed our 2020 NEXTChina conference, you can find videos here: Day 1,
Day 2. We’ll upload new cuts of each individual panel with proper descriptions over the next week and let you know when they’re ready.
Next Thursday, we will be hosting a webinar with Jason Stevens — CEO of Mitsubishi International Corporation, and Jeremy Amias — Vice-Chairman of the Americas for Standard Chartered Bank, om global digital transformation and business in the post-COVID era. You can sign up for free here.
Our word of the day is a quote from the Chinese Foreign Ministry’s congratulatory message to Joe Biden, giving itself a little leeway in case Donald Trump holds on to power:
At the same time, we understand that the outcome of the U.S. election will be determined in accordance with U.S. laws and procedures.
同时我们理解，美国大选的结果会按照美国的法律和程序作出确定。
tóngshí wǒmen lǐjiě, měiguó dàxuǎn de jiéguǒ huì ànzhào měiguó de fǎlǜ hé chéngxù zuòchū quèdìng.