Links for Friday, November 13, 2020

Notable China news from around the web.

The editors

“Volkswagen’s Uyghur problem” is the title of a new Deutsche Welle TV report, which says that the German car company “might have forced laborers in its workforce.” 

But in an interview with the BBC, the company’s CEO in China, Stephan Wollenstein, “defended Volkswagen’s presence in Xinjiang’s capital, Urumqi, where it runs a factory with 600 workers, producing up to 20,000 vehicles a year.”

The BBC points out that Volkswagen “was founded by the ruling German Nazi Party in 1937 and used forced labor — including concentration camp prisoners — in its factories during WWII.” Referring to this history, Wollenstein stated:

What happened in the Nazi times was something that happened in our factories where we had forced labor, people producing Volkswagen cars. This certainly is an unacceptable situation. Therefore, we are making sure that none of our production sites have forced labor, and this is something that we specifically checked in Urumqi and I can assure you, we do not have forced labor.

“The rivalry between China and the United States will give rise to threats to Beijing’s political stability, a top Communist Party security official warned,” reports the South China Morning Post. Guō Shēngkūn 郭声琨 — head of the Party’s Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission, which oversees the police, intelligence agencies, prisons, and courts — said “the series of risks must be controlled with a complete ‘chain’ that covered the sources, transmission and transformation of the risks,” according to the SCMP.

Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, and Jiayun Feng. Read more

