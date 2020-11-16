Editor’s note for Monday, November 16, 2020
Willy Wo-Lap Lam* is a veteran observer of the goings on in the Chinese leadership compound Zhongnanhai. His takeaway about Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 from October’s Fifth Plenary Session of the Chinese Communist Party’s Central Committee is something that I’ve been saying since 2013, and that my colleague Lucas noted in our report on this years plenum: Xi Jinping intends to stick around for a very long time.
Strong signals were also sent that the Central Committee — comprised of 198 full and 166 alternate members — supported the 67-year-old supreme leader’s desire to continue exercising power for an additional ten years or more.
—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief