Links for Tuesday, November 17, 2020

Notable China news from around the web.

The editors

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:

SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND THE ENVIRONMENT:

POLITICS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS:

SOCIETY AND CULTURE:

Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, and Jiayun Feng. Read more

Suggested for you

Foreign Affairs

Beijing lists grievances against Australia, giving warning to other countries with tense China relations

Lucas Niewenhuis
Business & Technology

Alibaba and Richemont make $1.1 billion luxury investment in Farfetch

Megan Zhang
Navigating Chinese academia CNKI

Navigating Chinese academia: A rough guide to CNKI, China’s JSTOR

Walter Kerr
RCEP illustration

China joins massive Asian trade deal, a symbolic step to set standards without the U.S.

Lucas Niewenhuis
Chinese working women

Motherhood is still a career killer for Chinese women, new research finds

Jiayun Feng
Is Alibaba-backed navigation service Qianxun at risk from U.S. sanctions?

Is Alibaba-backed navigation service Qianxun at risk from U.S. sanctions?

Luz Ding