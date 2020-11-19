Links for Thursday, November 19, 2020

Notable China news from around the web.

The editors

WORTH THINKING ABOUT

Pieces of news or analysis that caught our eye:

“The future of U.S. policy toward China” is the title of a series of 17 policy papers by scholars, published by the Brookings Institution. See also a summary of the topics covered in a Twitter thread by Ryan Hass.

Here is a selection of more articles from the recent surplus in speculation about U.S.-China relations during the upcoming Biden administration:

See also:

Pig farm repopulation has been successful: The Wall Street Journal reports that “foreign meat is dropping off the menu in China as local pork prices fall”:

Pork prices have been volatile this year, but they are trending lower. Wholesale prices have fallen 18% since the start of September to the equivalent of about $2.75 a pound, according to Wind, a Chinese financial data provider. Pork now costs slightly less than it did a year ago.

Swine fever outbreaks are still occurring, but the country has moved to repopulate its pig farms, cumulatively adding 60 million hogs since the start of 2020, according to China’s National Bureau of Statistics.

MORE NEWS FROM AROUND THE WORLD

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:

SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND THE ENVIRONMENT:

POLITICS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS:

SOCIETY AND CULTURE:

Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, and Jiayun Feng. Read more

Suggested for you

Science & Health

China has given experimental COVID-19 vaccines to one million people

Lucas Niewenhuis
china sex worker
Society & Culture

Can humiliation stop men from hiring sex workers? The Chinese internet debates

Jiayun Feng

The China Initiative: The ethnic targeting of Chinese scientists and the subsequent brain drain

The editors

Rip and steam: Eggplant made right

Lu Zhao

The 14 sins of Australia: Beijing expands list of grievances and digs in for extended diplomatic dispute

Lucas Niewenhuis

New funding values Chinese private satellite company GalaxySpace at $1.2 billion

Jeremy Goldkorn