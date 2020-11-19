The China Initiative: The ethnic targeting of Chinese scientists and the subsequent brain drain
We talk to lawyers, academics and victims of the China Initiative for their perspective.
On November 1, 2018, Jeff Sessions, then the U.S. Attorney General, announced the China Initiative, a program designed to combat Chinese espionage from “non-traditional” collectors.
Many Chinese and Chinese-American researchers feel that the program has placed a target on their back, and that they are being unfairly targeted for their Chinese ethnicity. There are also critics who say the Initiative has done little more than drive talent away from the U.S.
We talk to lawyers, academics, and victims of the China Initiative for their perspective.
Also see: The SupChina Sinophobia Tracker.