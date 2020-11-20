Links for Friday, November 20, 2020

WORTH THINKING ABOUT

Two top Chinese scientists have cast doubt that COVID-19 originated in China, the SCMP reports:

“Wuhan was where the coronavirus was first detected but it was not where it originated,” Zéng Guāng 曾光, former chief epidemiologist of the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), told an online academic conference on Thursday.

Zeng is the second senior Chinese epidemiologist who has weighed in on the controversial topic in recent weeks.

Wú Zūnyǒu 吴尊友, the CDC’s present chief epidemiologist, made a similar suggestion last week, saying the pathogen could have come into the country in imports of frozen seafood or meat products.

Zeng cited an Italian study that suggested COVID-19 had been circulating in Italy as early as September 2019, but experts have cast doubt on the accuracy of the antibody tests involved in that study, and a coauthor of the study itself said that the “findings simply document that the epidemic in China was not detected in time.”

“China will eradicate poverty in 2020. And China still has a poverty problem,” tweeted Matt Chitwood, linking to his article on the subject in Foreign Affairs. Chitwood, a researcher and Sinica Podcast guest who spent two years in rural Yunnan studying China’s poverty alleviation policies, writes:

…the reality of China’s antipoverty campaign is more complicated. The program is neither a figment of government propaganda nor an unalloyed success. Two things became clear to me after two years spent living side by side with the campaign’s rural beneficiaries: China will indeed have eradicated poverty by its own metrics by the end of this year, and it still has a long way to go to address the growing urban-rural divide.

The next big Chinese social network? China internet veteran Lú Gāng 卢刚 writes on TechNode:

[T]his app called Soul really gets my attention. It is quite a special one, unlike all others social apps in the market.

The app encourages users to connect with strangers based on shared interests…Profile photos, locations, ages are not required, even discouraged, and never disclosed on the platform. You then leave the rest to an algorithm, which suggests friends and posts that may interest you…

Soul is already a popular app among China’s Generation Z population, who use it to publish [content] ranging from diary, voice clips to photos, short videos of their own performances.

MORE NEWS FROM AROUND THE WORLD

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:

SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND THE ENVIRONMENT:

POLITICS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS:

SOCIETY AND CULTURE:

The task force in Lingshan County, in the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, was established to find out if there is any validity to long-circulating local rumors that the mother of China’s only ruling empress in history — Wǔ Zétiān 武则天 (624-705) — came from their region.

But the new group’s name, “Wu Zetian’s Mother Is in Qinzhou,” used the phrase ta ma — “your mother,” a common expletive in Chinese — making it sound a lot like “Wu Zetian is in f***ing Qinzhou.”

