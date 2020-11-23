Links for Monday, November 23, 2020

How complicated would CPTPP accession be for China? Caixin gathered a few comments from Chinese experts, who agreed that the challenges would be significant — accession to the trade bloc formerly known as TPP would have to be by unanimous agreement among signatory members, including Japan, Canada, and Australia — but not insurmountable:

Tu Xinquan, a professor of international trade at the University of International Business and Economics in Beijing…said that the CPTPP maintains a high-level of market liberalization. For instance, more than 95% of trade in goods among the CPTPP member countries are free of tariffs, which could create major pressure on Beijing to lower tariffs on agricultural and automobile products.

He also said China’s service sector is less open compared to the current CPTPP member countries. But overall, China would face lesser difficulties in market access negotiations, he said.

However, CPTPP standards on state-owned enterprises and labour unions could be the most difficult for Beijing to negotiate. CPTPP forbids government agencies to intervene in a companies’ decision-making process, and also protects workers’ abilities to organize in unions for the purpose of collective bargaining.

But Zhang Chunlin, former director at the World Bank’s finance, competitiveness and innovation department, said in a commentary published by Caixin (link in Chinese) that as China’s state-owned companies were able to meet the relevant standards of the World Trade Organization (WTO) when the country joined 20 years ago, there’s no reason to believe that today’s SOEs could not deal with the challenges of meeting CPTPP criteria.

Potential vetoes from American allies could be the largest obstacle, Caixin writes: “Some trade experts believe that if bilateral relations between China and the U.S. do not improve, Washington could press its allies in the CPTPP to block China’s accession.”

Related SupChina coverage: China is ‘actively considering’ joining CPTPP, the trade deal that Trump rejected.

