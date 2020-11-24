Links for Tuesday, November 24, 2020

Xi Jinping’s anti-corruption campaign is viewed positively by a vast majority of Chinese people, according to new surveys, the Guardian reports:

The report from Transparency International was based on surveys of almost 20,000 people across 17 Asian countries, asking about their perceptions of, and experiences with, corruption in the past 12 months…

[Xi’s campaign] has had little effect on China’s place in Transparency International’s global corruption index – the country ranked 80th in 2020, and consistently scores around 40/100. However, it appears to have encouraged the general population, 84% of whom told Transparency International the government was doing well in tackling corruption.

The perception of lessening corruption in China is a trend shared in Cambodia and the Philippines, but most of Southeast Asia is increasingly worried about corruption, the surveys showed.

Of course, any survey in China about sensitive government topics needs to be interpreted with several large caveats. Read more on SupChina: Do Chinese people support their government? Here’s why it’s hard to tell.

