Links for Wednesday, November 25, 2020

Why haven’t Phase 3 vaccine trial results been released by Chinese companies yet? The Wall Street Journal reports:

Chinese vaccine makers kicked off late-stage clinical trials in July, around the same time as Western vaccine developers Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. One reason China is having to wait longer for results, public health experts say, is that the countries where Chinese researchers sought out volunteers — in places such as the United Arab Emirates and Brazil — haven’t seen COVID-19 spread as quickly of late as it has in the U.S., which is the key testing ground for leading Western vaccine makers.

Trials need to accumulate a certain number of infection cases before researchers can justify revealing which participants received vaccines versus a placebo to calculate efficacy rates.

Indonesia is reportedly “holding back from approving Chinese vaccines because of the lack of clinical evidence,” and is one of three countries — along with Mexico and Brazil — that have “engaged to buy AstraZeneca vaccines on their own.”

  • AstraZeneca, the third European or American company to announce preliminary Phase 3 clinical trial results, says that its vaccine requires only traditional refrigeration temperatures for storage.
  • That means it can compete with vaccines from China in ease of distribution (they also require only regular refrigeration), in contrast with the vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna, which require specialized, extra-cold storage, making distribution challenging in developing countries.

Sinopharm applied today for approval for a public rollout of a vaccine, but “has yet to release any public data on the efficacy of its shots in Phase III trials, making it difficult to compare its vaccines to others, or estimate how quickly it is likely to receive approval,” Bloomberg reports. Sixth Tone points out further ambiguity with Sinopharm’s application: “The Beijing-based company has two vaccine candidates in late-stage human trials, and it’s unclear whether one or both has been submitted for approval.”

