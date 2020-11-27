Editor’s note for Friday, November 27, 2020

A note from the editor of today's SupChina Access newsletter.

Jeremy Goldkorn

My thoughts today:

From the China Dialogue newsletter: A pollution update from a city near a fracking field in northeastern Liaoning Province: “In a shocking video on China’s social media, resident Ms. Wang set ablaze her tap water by putting a lighter to it. ‘Some gas will appear after turning on the tap water…It feels like oil sticking to your hands after washing,’ she told CCTV.”

Our word of the day is anti-dumping measures (反倾销措施 fǎn qīngxiāo cuòshī).

—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief

