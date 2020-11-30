Links for Monday, November 30, 2020

Notable China news from around the web.

The editors

WORTH THINKING ABOUT

Pieces of news or analysis that caught our eye:

More muddying on COVID origins: In addition to two top Chinese scientists recently casting doubt that COVID-19 originated in China, and the People’s Daily posting on Facebook, more emphatically, that the virus “did not start in central China’s Wuhan,” the Guardian reports:

Chinese scientists have even submitted a paper for publication to the Lancet — although it has not yet been peer-reviewed — that claims “Wuhan is not the place where human-to-human Sars-CoV-2 transmission first happened,” suggesting instead that the first case may have been in the “Indian subcontinent.”

“Origin tracing is an ongoing process that may involve multiple countries and areas,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Huà Chūnyíng 华春莹 said today (English, Chinese), adding, “As I also stressed, for many times we’ve read and heard news worldwide on the dates and locations of the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. It shows the virus broke out at multiple locations worldwide” (病毒是在全球范围内多点、多地暴发 bìngdú shì zài quánqiú fànwéi nèi duō diǎn, duō dì bàofā).

Fact check: The reports do not show that.

  • “I think it’s highly speculative for us to say that the disease did not emerge in China,” Michael Ryan, WHO Executive Director of Health Emergencies, said last week.
  • “Yuen Kwok-yung, chair of infectious disease at the Department of Microbiology of the University of Hong Kong, told a forum on November 20 that without sufficient evidence, research suggesting that the COVID-19 pandemic originated in Italy was inconclusive,” Caixin reports.

MORE NEWS FROM AROUND THE WORLD

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:

SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND THE ENVIRONMENT:

POLITICS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS:

SOCIETY AND CULTURE:

  • Kvetching over kimchi
    Kimchi ferments cultural feud between South Korea and China / BBC
    “South Korea has rebuffed China after false reports that it had won global certification for its production of kimchi — a hallowed dish for Koreans. Last week global industry standards body ISO posted new regulations for the making of pào cài 泡菜, a type of Chinese salted fermented vegetables. Some Chinese media crowed that it affected kimchi, prompting a clarification from South Korea.”
  • Thanksgiving controversy at the Harbin Institute of Technology
    Should Chinese school employees be punished for celebrating Thanksgiving? / Caixin
    “A student at Harbin Institute of Technology objected to a dorm manager distributing chocolates on Thanksgiving, saying that the school does not allow the celebration of Western holidays and threatening to report her to the school officials.”
    Uproar over Thanksgiving candies as Chinese university says it does not promote ‘Western holidays with religious connotations’ / CNN
  • From the NBA to China to the cannabis industry
    Wilson Chandler left the NBA for inner peace in China / New York Daily News
    “Wilson Chandler…who spent last season with the Nets, signed with the Zhejiang Lions of the Chinese Basketball Association this offseason.” He says he went to China because he “needed a change,” and “being here makes you appreciate things.” What’s next? He says, “Probably my biggest thing outside of basketball: cannabis, so it’s probably going to be something with that.”
  • James Wu obituary
    Hong Kong restaurant legend James Wu dies at 98 / Caixin (paywall)
    James Wu (伍沾德 Wǔ Zhāndé) “and his brother set up the Maxim’s empire with a French bistro in 1956, borne of frustration at discrimination they encountered at Western-owned establishments.”

Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, and Jiayun Feng. Read more

Suggested for you

Foreign Affairs

European Union wants to move past Trump turmoil and challenge China together with Biden

Lucas Niewenhuis
Business & Technology

Manbang, China’s Uber for truck cargo, raises $1.7 billion

Luz Ding
china related gifts for holidays

SupChina holiday gift list 2020

The editors
Hurun China Rich List 2020

China’s 10 richest people in 2020

Alex Colville

Chengdu and Chongqing prepare joint 2032 Summer Olympics bid

Gerry Harker

Australian wine and coal fall victim to souring of ties with China

Jeremy Goldkorn