SupChina holiday gift list 2020
Not sure what to get your favorite sinophile for the holidays this year? Look no further, SupChina has you covered with our holiday gift list. Below are eight items that are sure to please even the staunchest of China snobs.
Note: SupChina earns a small affiliate commission from purchases via links in this article.
50Hertz Sichuan Pepper Oil – Holiday Bundle
Bring the tingling sensation of Sichuan cooking to your favorite China watcher this holiday season with 50Hertz’s holiday gift box, which includes both of their signature green and red peppercorn oils, two distinct flavors.
Mala Market Pantry Collections
Back in stock and hard to get, Mala Market has all you need to fill your pantry with the necessities for Sichuan cooking, such as this delicious La Zi Ji.
For the real China hands, check out these hot pot bowls – both in brass and stainless steel – as well as Liu Po Hot Pot Base, an easy to use hot pot base from one of the most popular chains in Chengdu.
Mr. Bing Chili Crisp
A take on the classic Lao Gan Ma, Mr. Bing’s Chili Crisp is a gluten-free and vegan alternative with no MSG or preservatives.
Click here to get free shipping with the purchase of two bottles.
Ming River Baijiu
The journey to Ming River baijiu begins in the heart of Sichuan at China’s oldest operating distillery, Luzhou Laojiao. Each batch of baijiu is fermented in earthen pits with locally harvested yeast cultures for two months before it is distilled in a traditional Chinese pot still. The spirit then ages for up to two years before the master blender balances the baijiu to achieve Ming River’s exceptional flavor.
Use this link to receive 15% off your final purchase (2 bottles added to your cart automatically on click).
SupChina ACCESS Membership
Give the gift of SupChina ACCESS membership. This includes a daily members-only newsletter, free and discounted entry to SupChina events, unlimited access to SupChina articles and exclusive content, and a dedicated Slack channel. Becoming an ACCESS member might be the best Christmas gift a sinophile or China scholar could ask for. Click here to get a 50% discount on a full year membership.
Jia Steamer Set
This steamer basket by Jia Inc. replaces the traditional bamboo base with terracotta. This natural material has efficient liquid absorbing characteristics, meaning it can absorb any excess moisture generated during steaming, ensuring that the food is perfectly moist.
The steamer pot and lid are made from fireproof ceramic, which has excellent heat resistance compared to regular stoneware, making it less likely to crack at higher temperatures. The Jia Inc. steamer pot can be used on open flame gas stoves and in both conventional and microwave ovens.
SupChina Merch
Hats, mugs, T-shirts and more: Click here to see our SupChina merch.
Chinese Calligraphy Sets
These Chinese calligraphy sets from Oriental Art Supply come with all the tools you need to practice calligraphy and ink painting. Click here to explore all sets.