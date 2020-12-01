Links for Tuesday, December 1, 2020

When Marxism fails, there’s always Schmittism: Chang Che writes in the Atlantic about how the work of the German legal theorist Carl Schmitt — who was a Nazi Party member for three years starting in 1933 — has gained increasing prominence in official thinking in China under Xí Jìnpíng 习近平.

Whereas liberal scholars view the rule of law as the final authority on value conflicts, Schmitt believed that the sovereign should always have the final say. Commitments to the rule for law would only undercut a community’s decision-making power, and “deprive state and politics of their specific meaning.” Such a hamstrung state, according to Schmitt, could not protect its own citizens from external enemies.

The Chinese Communist Party gave a “nod to Schmitt” in a 2014 white paper on Hong Kong, Che writes, as the paper “claims that the preservation of sovereignty — of ‘one country’ — must take precedence over civil liberties — of ‘two systems.’ Using Schmitt’s rationale, [the paper] raises the stakes of inaction in Hong Kong insurmountably high: No longer a liberal transgression, the security law becomes an existential necessity.”

Why is the CCP so smitten with Schmitt? Che continues:

To some degree, it is a matter of convenience. “Schmitt serves certain purposes that Marxism should have done, but can no longer do,” Haig Patapan, a politics professor at Griffith University in Australia who has written on Schmitt’s reception in China, told me. Schmitt gives pro-Beijing scholars an opportunity to anchor the party’s legitimacy on more primal forces — nationalism and external enemies — rather than the timeworn notion of class struggle.

The increased focus on Schmitt is significant, Che concludes, because it “marks a move from what had been an illiberal government in Beijing — one that flouts liberal norms as a matter of convenience — to an anti-liberal government — one that repudiates liberal norms as a matter of principle.”

A whistleblower “inside the Chinese healthcare system” gave CNN “117 pages of leaked documents from the Hubei Provincial Center for Disease Control and Prevention,” which details some of the challenges and chaos in the early stages of responding to COVID-19.

  • The leak confirms that Chinese officials downplayed the severity of the outbreak early on, but does not significantly change what we already knew about government missteps from reporting in the FT, NYT, WSJ, AP, and Washington Post, as well as by Caixin and others.

