Editor’s note for Wednesday, December 2, 2020

With fraying political, business, and cultural ties between China and the West, it is all too easy for people outside the People’s Republic to start seeing the country as a monolith, where a dictatorial Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 has crushed all independent thought.
It’s not for lack of trying on Xi’s part, but amazingly, alternative voices persist that consider and critique the country in ways that the Party does not necessarily approve of. Naturally, to understand what is happening in China and how its leaders think, you also have to understand how pro-establishment intellectuals in China see the world.
So I thoroughly recommend something we published today by Ian Johnson which we titled, “What is China thinking?” It’s a review of an online translation project by scholar David Ownby that aims to make up for the absence of Chinese voices in Western discussions. Ian’s article also provides a whirlwind tour of China’s contemporary intellectual landscape.
Our word of the day is the crime of inciting others to participate in an unauthorized assembly (煽惑他人參與未經批准集結 shānhuò tārén cānyù wèijīng pīzhǔn jíjié).
