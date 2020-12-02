Editor’s note for Wednesday, December 2, 2020

A note from the editor of today's SupChina Access newsletter.

Jeremy Goldkorn

My thoughts today:

With fraying political, business, and cultural ties between China and the West, it is all too easy for people outside the People’s Republic to start seeing the country as a monolith, where a dictatorial Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 has crushed all independent thought.

It’s not for lack of trying on Xi’s part, but amazingly, alternative voices persist that consider and critique the country in ways that the Party does not necessarily approve of. Naturally, to understand what is happening in China and how its leaders think, you also have to understand how pro-establishment intellectuals in China see the world.

So I thoroughly recommend something we published today by Ian Johnson which we titled, “What is China thinking?” It’s a review of an online translation project by scholar David Ownby that aims to make up for the absence of Chinese voices in Western discussions. Ian’s article also provides a whirlwind tour of China’s contemporary intellectual landscape.

Upcoming event: Tomorrow, December 3: Learn how to make spicy, tingling Chongqing noodles.

Our word of the day is the crime of inciting others to participate in an unauthorized assembly (煽惑他人參與未經批准集結 shānhuò tārén cānyù wèijīng pīzhǔn jíjié).

—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief

Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of SupChina, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast. Read more
Twitter

Suggested for you

Domestic News

Hong Kong activists to be jailed for 2019 protest at police headquarters

Jeremy Goldkorn
Foreign Affairs

No immediate changes to U.S. China policy under Biden, including tariffs

Jeremy Goldkorn
What is China thinking?

What is China thinking?

Ian Johnson
xianzi

In a critical test of China’s #MeToo movement, Beijing court starts hearing on landmark sexual harassment case

Jiayun Feng

President-elect Joe Biden’s four-decade history in China

Jennifer Conrad
Su Lin and Ruth Harkness

America’s first giant panda and China’s most popular export

James Carter