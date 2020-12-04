Links for Friday, December 4, 2020

Notable China news from around the web.

The editors

MORE NEWS FROM AROUND THE WORLD

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:

Shanghai-listed cable maker Sunway has decided to halt its previously planned purchase of a significant stake in Chengdu Xingkong Yewang Technology…

The plans are believed to have changed after November 23, when China’s National Radio and Television Administration issued new rules that require livestreaming platforms to cap the tips that users can give to their favorite livestreamers and require age and real identity verification of livestreamers and those who patronize them.

SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND THE ENVIRONMENT:

POLITICS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS:

SOCIETY AND CULTURE:

  • Luxury brands, art, and holy sites in Tibet
    Our sacred land, their rubbish dump / High Peaks Pure Earth
    A critique by Tibetan poet Woeser of art installations by Zhāng Huán 张洹, sponsored by Dior, LV, and other international brands, that took place a few months ago near Mount Kailash — which is sacred to Buddhists and Hindus.

Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, and Jiayun Feng. Read more

Suggested for you

Editor’s note for Friday, December 4, 2020

Jeremy Goldkorn
QuVideo
Business & Technology

QuVideo — with huge foreign user base — raises $61 million ahead of IPO

Luz Ding
meng wanzhou

Will the U.S. and China exchange Meng Wanzhou for the two Michaels?

Jeremy Goldkorn
china scooter

With e-bike fatalities on the rise in China, experts call for mandatory helmet laws

Jiayun Feng

From subculture to mainstream: Rock climbing’s rise in China

Wufei Yu
U.S. Senate holds confirmation hearing for Barrett to be Supreme Court justice in Washington

Trump expected to sign bill that could end in delisting of Alibaba and others

Jeremy Goldkorn