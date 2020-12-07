Links for Monday, December 7, 2020

Notable China news from around the web.

The editors

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:

SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND THE ENVIRONMENT:

POLITICS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS:

SOCIETY AND CULTURE:

  • Profile of a young Chinese climate activist
    Ridiculed in China, Ou Hongyi wages a lonely climate crusade / NYT (porous paywall)
    “Ōu Hóngyì 欧泓奕 stopped going to school after watching Al Gore in An Inconvenient Truth.”
  • The virtual assistant that has beguiled hundreds of millions of Chinese men
    The AI girlfriend seducing China’s lonely men / Sixth Tone
    “Xiaoice was first developed by a group of researchers inside Microsoft Asia-Pacific in 2014, before the American firm spun off the bot as an independent business — also named Xiaoice — in July… According to Xiaoice’s creators, the bot has reached over 600 million users. Her fans tend to be from a very specific background: mostly Chinese, mostly male, and often from lower-income backgrounds.”
  • Grassroots love for India, despite geopolitical tensions
    The young Chinese people cultivating a love for India on social media / Radii China

Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, and Jiayun Feng. Read more

Suggested for you

Science & Health

China begins mass distribution of COVID vaccines

Lucas Niewenhuis
Business & Technology

Chinese biopharma firm developing diabetes drugs raises $122 million in lead-up to IPO

Luz Ding
Chen Kaige Baby

Chinese short film blasted for ‘glorifying’ commercial surrogacy

Jiayun Feng

Wang Yibo, the heartthrob everyone wants a piece of

Alex Colville

China loses next year’s FIFA Club World Cup hosting to Japan

Gerry Harker

Editor’s note for Friday, December 4, 2020

Jeremy Goldkorn