Links for Tuesday, December 8, 2020

Notable China news from around the web.

The editors

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:

SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND THE ENVIRONMENT:

POLITICS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS:

SOCIETY AND CULTURE:

Read more

Foreign Affairs

China’s Belt and Road lending dries up

Lucas Niewenhuis
Business & Technology

JD Health has a great IPO in Hong Kong

Jeremy Goldkorn

After rental firm Danke’s crash: Conflicts and a 20-year-old’s suicide

Jill Yan

Can China integrate Africa’s new free trade area with the Belt and Road?

Eric Olander

China begins mass distribution of COVID vaccines

Lucas Niewenhuis

Chinese biopharma firm developing diabetes drugs raises $122 million in lead-up to IPO

Luz Ding