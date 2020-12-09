Links for Wednesday, December 9, 2020

Notable China news from around the web.

The editors

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:

A profitable Chinese drug company that made a baffling decision to sell its controlling stake in a promising vaccine-maker for a steal — then aborted the plan after investor pressure — has seen its share price plunge by one-fifth this week, wiping off more than 14.1 billion yuan ($2.1 billion) in value…

The decision to abort the sale came after a heated investor call Saturday, a recording of which has been obtained by Caixin, in which furious investors asked whether company chiefs had sought to “tunnel” (transfer) its assets for personal gain…

The saga started to unfold on Friday when Walvax Biotechnology Co. Ltd. announced it was going to sell more than half of its stake in Shanghai Zerun Biotechnology Co. Ltd., the vaccine-maker whose HPV vaccine was expected to soon be approved by the Chinese medical regulator, which accepted it for review mid-year.

SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND THE ENVIRONMENT:

POLITICS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS:

[Stephen Hung 洪永時 Hóng Yǒngshí Hung4 Wing5 Si4] the flamboyant former investment banker persuaded a Canadian teachers’ pension fund and other investors to back a bold $1.4 billion vision for Macao: the world’s most luxurious hotel.

Hung pitched the Louis XIII as a vision of ostentatious French royal splendor where free-spending Chinese tycoons would wager and spend millions without a care, just down the road from Macao’s sprawling gaming resorts.

But on Friday, remaining investors will gather in Hong Kong to debate rival exit plans from what has turned into a spectacularly bad bet. The hotel, now just known as The 13, opened two years late and without a casino.

SOCIETY AND CULTURE:

  • Many applauded Page’s courage after the Canadian actor came out as trans in December, but for China’s transgenders the reaction is usually much more hostile.
  • Many suffer domestic violence, bullying, job discrimination and ‘conversion therapy,’ but NGOs and activists are pushing back one small step at a time.

Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, and Jiayun Feng. Read more

