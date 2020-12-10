Editor’s note for Thursday, December 10, 2020

Today’s diplomatic Twitter gossip: “China’s U.S. embassy said its Twitter account was hacked after users noticed it had retweeted a baseless claim by outgoing US President Donald Trump,” reports the BBC.  

 

Need gifts for sinophiles? SupChina has you covered with our holiday gift list (delivery to the U.S. only for now).

Our word of the day is disposable diaper (一次性尿不湿 yícìxìng niàobùshī or 一次性尿片yí cì xìng niàopiàn). Scroll down to the bottom of today’s links section to see why.

