Links for Thursday, December 10, 2020

Notable China news from around the web.

The editors

“The cooperation between China and Victoria under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative is conducive to enhancing the well-being of the people on both sides,” [Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhào Lìjiān 赵立坚 said yesterday].

A statement on strengthening media cooperation was issued by China Media Group (CMG) and its European media partners, calling on the Chinese and European media to fulfill their responsibilities as public information disseminators and jointly help the international community to gather a strong force to overcome the pandemic.

David Chipperfield is risking his reputation by working directly for China’s ‘authoritarian’ regime on a new embassy in London, say critics

After all, perceptions of China have changed a lot in the past few years.

  • Adult diapers for flight crew?
    China flight attendants advised to wear diapers for COVID protection / CNN
    In November, the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) released guidelines (in Chinese) on “epidemic prevention and control for airlines.” One hygiene practice suggested is for crew to wear disposable diapers (一次性尿不湿 yícìxìng niàobùshī) so they don’t need to use the bathroom, which has “raised some eyebrows.”

Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, and Jiayun Feng. Read more

