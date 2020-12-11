Editor’s note for Friday, December 11, 2020

A note from the editor of today’s SupChina Access newsletter.

Jeremy Goldkorn

My thoughts today:

Beijing is going to squeeze Tencent, Alibaba, and all other dominant internet companies in China: The suspension of Ant Group’s IPO was just one of the opening volleys of the battle to come. This was made even clearer today with the publication of a readout from a meeting of the Politburo on economic affairs.

Zichen Wang, who works for Chinese state media but has an independent mind and an email newsletter, summarized:

Friday’s Politburo meeting readout [English, Chinese] includes a market-moving signal encompassing politics, competition, and Chinese Big Tech… The meeting demands to ‘reinforce anti-monopoly and prevent capital from expanding in a disorderly fashion.’

Albeit brief, it is an unprecedented, strongly-worded, and pointed statement that has never been seen from such a high-level political platform.

This week is the third-year anniversary of the disappearance of Uyghur anthropologist Rahile Dawut. Her daughter and students have made a moving video to commemorate the grim occasion and remind the world of her captivity. 

Our word of the day is reinforce anti-monopoly and prevent capital from expanding in a disorderly fashion (反垄断和防止资本无序扩张 fǎn lǒngduàn hé fángzhǐ zīběn wúxù kuòzhāng).

—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief

Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of SupChina, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast. Read more

Twitter

