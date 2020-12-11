Links for Friday, December 11, 2020

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:

Lucky winners of Suzhou’s digital yuan lottery can spend their digital currency on JD.com, Meituan, Bilibili, and Didi, depending on their bank card, a look at the wallet app reveals. The local government said users don’t have to register a bank card to use the digital wallet.

See also on SupChina: Beijing pushes digital currency amid fears of a dollar planet. 

SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND THE ENVIRONMENT:

Solar power is set to edge ahead of wind to become China’s third-largest electricity source by year-end…

Of China’s total power generating capacity, coal-fired power still accounts for the largest single part by supplying half the nation’s 2,100 gigawatts of capacity at the end of October. Hydropower was second with about 18%, while wind and solar each supplied about 11%.

POLITICS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS:

Having crushed the resistance to its rule in Hong Kong, China is moving against Taiwan with irregular tactics meant to exhaust the island’s military — which is in bad shape to confront the threat. It’s unclear how the incoming Biden administration will respond.

The Chinese government was represented at the annual American Chamber of Commerce event on Thursday (December 10) in Beijing by Mr. Wáng Chén 王晨, a member of the Communist Party’s Politburo [and a] vice-chairman of the National People’s Congress [who is] among the 14 officials sanctioned by the U.S. on Monday over the body’s role in constraining freedoms in Hong Kong.

See also: Designations of National People’s Congress officials undermining the autonomy of Hong Kong / U.S. Department of State

SOCIETY AND CULTURE:

“What was extraordinary for these 20,000 Chinese American veterans was the choice they made in the face of gross prejudice despite facing racial discrimination at home, including the hateful Chinese Exclusion Act,” Rep. Judy Chu said.

Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, and Jiayun Feng. Read more

