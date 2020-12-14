Editor’s note for Monday, December 14, 2020
A note from the editor of today's SupChina Access newsletter.
My thoughts today:
Chinese corporate and government debt has been in the headlines almost every day in recent months.
Last week we looked at how China’s Belt and Road lending is drying up. Today another victim of excessive enthusiasm for expansion is in the news: Shandong Ruyi, the conglomerate that owns the Lycra brand and whose chairman Qiū Yàfū 邱亚夫 previously told Reuters that “LVMH was the company’s role model, [is] struggling with the debt taken on to fund the deals” to emulate the French luxury house. A proposed acquisition of Bally has fallen through after the company defaulted on a $153 million bond.
Perhaps the go-go years of mad spending and irrational exuberance about China’s apparently limitless potential drawing to a close? Meanwhile, China’s acquisitive internet giants, flush with cash rather than drowning in debt, are about to face a different problem: China’s regulators are going after them. Alibaba and Tencent are in the crosshairs.
Our word of the day is to acquire: 收购 shōugòu.
—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief