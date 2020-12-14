Editor’s note for Monday, December 14, 2020

A note from the editor of today's SupChina Access newsletter.

Jeremy Goldkorn

My thoughts today:

Chinese corporate and government debt has been in the headlines almost every day in recent months.  

Last week we looked at how China’s Belt and Road lending is drying up. Today another victim of excessive enthusiasm for expansion is in the news: Shandong Ruyi, the conglomerate that owns the Lycra brand and whose chairman Qiū Yàfū 邱亚夫 previously told Reuters that “LVMH was the company’s role model, [is] struggling with the debt taken on to fund the deals” to emulate the French luxury house. A proposed acquisition of Bally has fallen through after the company defaulted on a $153 million bond.  

Perhaps the go-go years of mad spending and irrational exuberance about China’s apparently limitless potential drawing to a close? Meanwhile, China’s acquisitive internet giants, flush with cash rather than drowning in debt, are about to face a different problem: China’s regulators are going after them. Alibaba and Tencent are in the crosshairs.

Need gifts for sinophiles? SupChina has you covered with our holiday gift list (delivery to the U.S. only for now).

Our word of the day is to acquire: 收购 shōugòu.

—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief

Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of SupChina, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast. Read more

Twitter

Suggested for you

Business & Technology

China fines three large internet companies for Anti-Monopoly Law violations

Lucas Niewenhuis
Society & Culture

‘Concert in the Clouds’: A Chinese tribute to Beethoven

Zijia Song

Three years of silence: Rahile Dawut named honorary professor

Darren Byler

Wu Zetian, the most controversial woman in Chinese history

Alex Colville
haze fan chain

Bloomberg News staffer detained, Jimmy Lai charged on vague national security grounds as Beijing stifles news media

Jeremy Goldkorn
genebox

With DNA tests for $3, Chinese startup Genebox raises tens of millions

Luz Ding