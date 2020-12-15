Links for Tuesday, December 15, 2020
Notable China news from around the web.
BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
-
Supermarkets threatened by online group buying
Retailers see red over surge in neighborhood group shopping / Caixin (paywall)
“Multiple grain, oil and grocery suppliers are moving to restrict partner wholesalers from taking orders from community group-buying (CGB) entities, groups made up of residents combining to buy fresh food at discount prices through platforms like bargain shopper Pinduoduo.”
-
Passenger drones
China’s EHang self-flying vehicles set for takeoff in Austria / Caixin
-
Ongoing fallout from apartment rental platform Danke’s financial troubles
Chinese tenants, landlords left dismayed by Danke debacle after U.S.-listed firm fails to pay up, leading to evictions / SCMP (porous paywall)
Context on SupChina:
- After rental firm Danke’s crash: Conflicts and a 20-year-old’s suicide
- Apartment rental platforms apologize for exploiting customers during COVID-19 outbreak
Ant Group’s chairman Eric Jing breaks silence after halt in largest global IPO with a corporate ‘check-up’ and rehabilitation plan / SCMP (porous paywall)
Battered by regulators, Ant Group comes out in support of regulation / Caixin (paywall)
Context on SupChina: Ant Group IPO suspended after Jack Ma criticizes regulators.
Trade with China roars back as Americans are stuck at home / NYT (porous paywall)
“That surge has defied the expectations of American politicians of both parties, who earlier this year predicted that the pandemic, which began in China, would be a moment for reducing trade with that country and finally bringing factories back to the United States.”
China caps salaries in bid for “sustainable” soccer growth / AP
Students sue dying former shared bike superstar Ofo / Caixin
Mobike rides into history with shutdown of its app / Caixin
China’s tougher delisting rules send weakest stocks plunging / Bloomberg (porous paywall)
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND THE ENVIRONMENT:
-
Astronomy
China to open giant telescope to international scientists / Phys.org
“The Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical radio Telescope (FAST) in southwestern China’s Guizhou Province is the only significant instrument of its kind.”
-
Coronavirus origin
WHO’s coronavirus detectives look to Wuhan market as undisclosed map surfaces / SCMP (porous paywall)
“A previously unpublished floor plan of the city’s Huanan market shows where people with the first recorded COVID-19 cases worked or shopped. This comes as the WHO investigates the source of the virus, which China says originated elsewhere.”
POLITICS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS:
-
Foreigners in Chinese jails
Peter Humphrey was once locked up in China. Now he advises other prisoners and their families how to take on Beijing / CNN
“Humphrey described the prison system in China as ‘inhumane and too harsh,’ with ‘all these cases based on extracted confessions and sentencing which is completely reckless.’”
-
Australia tries to deal with Chinese sanctions
Australia says coal import ban by China would breach WTO rules / Bloomberg (porous paywall)
Australia PM warns of ‘lose-lose’ in any China coal shift / Reuters
-
Kiwi naivete?
New Zealand foreign minister offers to help broker peace deal between Australia and China / Guardian
-
Suppressing the Jews of Kaifeng
China’s tiny Jewish community in fear as Beijing erases its history / Telegraph via Yahoo
“The crackdown is so intense that Kaifeng residents are afraid to dine together in public. ‘It’s a small place,’ one Jewish man said. ‘Restaurant managers know that we are the Jews, and they will report us to the authorities.’”
-
COVID-19 diplomacy
Construction of China-aided Africa CDC HQ commences in Ethiopia / Xinhua
“Construction of the China-aided future headquarters of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) commenced in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa on Monday as part of the ever-growing Sino-Africa cooperation in the public health sector.”
-
Foreign lending
China’s policy banks are lending differently, not less / Diplomat
An argument that the way that “Chinese policy and commercial banks are behaving operationally in their foreign lending activities is shifting, but not necessarily diminish[ing].”
This is a different view from recent pieces we’ve published and linked to:
- China’s Belt and Road lending dries up / SupChina
- China is changing course in Africa / SupChina
- See also this tweet from Kevin P. Gallagher: “We’ve seen a lot of comments/takes on our new dataset on China’s Overseas Development Finance and want to set the record straight.”
-
Removing the minorities from minority policymaking
陈小江任国家民族事务委员会党组书记 / National Ethnic Affairs Commission
China has appointed a new head of it State Ethnic Affairs Commission, Chén Xiǎojiāng 陈小江 (Han) ousting ethnic Mongol Bagatur after a turbulent Autumn of protests spurred by the removal of Mongol language from core subjects.
As China’s push to unify ethnic minorities is intensifying, Chen will be the first non-ethnic minority to head the agency managing ethnic minority affairs since…1954.
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
-
Pop singer raises awareness of violence against women
Chinese song amplifies awareness for violence against women / Sixth Tone
Since July, one of China’s most popular singers, Tán Wéiwéi 谭维维, “has been releasing [in Chinese] new singles from her album 3811, with each of the 11 songs chronicling stories [in Chinese] of women from diverse backgrounds, including a taxi-driving single mom, an illiterate elderly woman, and a female poet from the Tang dynasty.” Excerpt from the lyrics of the final track:
Using a fist, using gasoline, using sulfuric acid. Being flushed into the sewer, sinking from a wedding room into a riverbed. Being stuffed into a suitcase, frozen in a fridge on a balcony.