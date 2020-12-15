Links for Tuesday, December 15, 2020

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:

  • Ant Group tries to schmooze its way back into regulators’ good graces
    Ant Group’s chairman Eric Jing breaks silence after halt in largest global IPO with a corporate ‘check-up’ and rehabilitation plan / SCMP (porous paywall)
    Battered by regulators, Ant Group comes out in support of regulation / Caixin (paywall)
    Context on SupChina: Ant Group IPO suspended after Jack Ma criticizes regulators.
  • Trump’s failing trade war
    Trade with China roars back as Americans are stuck at home / NYT (porous paywall)
    “That surge has defied the expectations of American politicians of both parties, who earlier this year predicted that the pandemic, which began in China, would be a moment for reducing trade with that country and finally bringing factories back to the United States.”
  • The business of soccer
    China caps salaries in bid for “sustainable” soccer growth / AP
  • The dying gasps of the bike-sharing business
    Students sue dying former shared bike superstar Ofo / Caixin
    Mobike rides into history with shutdown of its app / Caixin
  • Stricter Chinese stock market regulation
    China’s tougher delisting rules send weakest stocks plunging / Bloomberg (porous paywall)

    • SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND THE ENVIRONMENT:

    POLITICS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS:

    China has appointed a new head of it State Ethnic Affairs Commission, Chén Xiǎojiāng 陈小江 (Han) ousting ethnic Mongol Bagatur after a turbulent Autumn of protests spurred by the removal of Mongol language from core subjects.

    As China’s push to unify ethnic minorities is intensifying, Chen will be the first non-ethnic minority to head the agency managing ethnic minority affairs since…1954.

    SOCIETY AND CULTURE:

    Using a fist, using gasoline, using sulfuric acid. Being flushed into the sewer, sinking from a wedding room into a riverbed. Being stuffed into a suitcase, frozen in a fridge on a balcony.

    Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, and Jiayun Feng. Read more

