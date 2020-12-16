Links for Wednesday, December 16, 2020

Notable China news from around the web.

  • Agritech grows with government encouragement
    Why Alibaba rival Pinduoduo is investing in agritech / TechCrunch
    “It’s answering the Chinese government’s call to modernize the country’s agriculture and bolster the rural economy.”
  • Tencent joins Alibaba schmoozing regulators
    Tencent placates Beijing with ‘public interest’ games for China / Nikkei (porous paywall)
    Context on SupChina: China fines three large internet companies for Anti-Monopoly Law violations.

    • Can fake news be stopped on China’s propaganda-fueled internet?
      Mike Pompeo’s dad was a Hunanese bandit and other real fake news / Sixth Tone  
      Disinformation rampages “across the Chinese internet partly because of its hermetic environment, which limits readers’ ability to visit foreign websites and find out for themselves what is true or false,” and for a number of other reasons,” says Wèi Xīng 魏星, founder of China Fact Check [in Chinese].
      Wei plans to “create an online platform to foster collaborative relationships between three parties key to stopping fake news: universities, the media, and social media platforms.”

