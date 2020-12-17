Editor’s note for Thursday, December 17, 2020

A note from the editor of today’s SupChina Access newsletter.

Jeremy Goldkorn

My thoughts today:

Today, we published a new essay by the persecuted law professor Xǔ Zhāngrùn 許章潤 on being the object of an extraordinary surveillance campaign in Beijing, just for writing essays: Cyclopes on my doorstep. The piece is very funny, if you can stand the grim reality it describes.

If — like me — you think “Chinese restaurant syndrome” is a xenophobic myth, you might enjoy this new website: Know MSG. It is produced by the Japanese company that first marketed (and still sells) monosodium glutamate, but it includes plenty of links to scientific papers and other trustworthy sources.    

Need gifts for sinophiles? SupChina has you covered with our holiday gift list (delivery to the U.S. only for now).

Our word of the day is period poverty (月经贫困 yuèjīng pínkùn).

—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief

Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of SupChina, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast. Read more

Twitter

Suggested for you

womengrid
Society & Culture

Year in Review: 2020’s biggest news stories about Chinese women

Jiayun Feng
cctv cameras
Society & Culture

Cyclopes on My Doorstep

Geremie R. Barmé

Australia-China relations: A short history of a downward spiral

John Lee

Mom’s best red-braised whole fish

Lu Zhao

Chinese capsule returns to Earth with Moon rocks

Jeremy Goldkorn
tan weiwei

Chinese songs that say ‘Me Too’

Jiayun Feng