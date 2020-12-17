Editor’s note for Thursday, December 17, 2020
Today, we published a new essay by the persecuted law professor Xǔ Zhāngrùn 許章潤 on being the object of an extraordinary surveillance campaign in Beijing, just for writing essays: Cyclopes on my doorstep. The piece is very funny, if you can stand the grim reality it describes.
If — like me — you think “Chinese restaurant syndrome” is a xenophobic myth, you might enjoy this new website: Know MSG. It is produced by the Japanese company that first marketed (and still sells) monosodium glutamate, but it includes plenty of links to scientific papers and other trustworthy sources.
Need gifts for sinophiles? SupChina has you covered with our holiday gift list (delivery to the U.S. only for now).
Our word of the day is period poverty (月经贫困 yuèjīng pínkùn).
—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief