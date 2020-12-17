Links for Thursday, December 17, 2020

Notable China news from around the web.

The editors

MORE NEWS FROM AROUND THE WORLD

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:

SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND THE ENVIRONMENT:

POLITICS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS:

SOCIETY AND CULTURE:

The ballroom scene — a subculture where performers compete in extravagant dancing, lip-synching, and modeling contests — is quietly starting to take off in China’s major cities, creating a space for LGBT millennials like Zhao to cut loose and explore their identities safe from the prying eyes of more conservative friends, relatives, and classmates.  

Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, and Jiayun Feng. Read more

Suggested for you

womengrid
Society & Culture

Year in Review: 2020’s biggest news stories about Chinese women

Jiayun Feng
cctv cameras
Society & Culture

Cyclopes on My Doorstep

Geremie R. Barmé

Australia-China relations: A short history of a downward spiral

John Lee

Mom’s best red-braised whole fish

Lu Zhao

Chinese capsule returns to Earth with Moon rocks

Jeremy Goldkorn
tan weiwei

Chinese songs that say ‘Me Too’

Jiayun Feng