Links for Monday, December 21, 2020

Notable China news from around the web.

The editors

WORTH THINKING ABOUT

Pieces of news or analysis that caught our eye:

Jack Ma (马云 Mǎ Yún) was so desperate to prevent the suspension of Ant Group’s IPO that he “offered to hand over parts” of the fintech company to the Chinese government, the Wall Street Journal reports.

“You can take any of the platforms Ant has, as long as the country needs it,” Mr. Ma, China’s richest man, proposed at an unusual sit-down with regulators, the [people with knowledge of the matter] said.

The offer, not previously reported, appeared a mea culpa of sorts from Mr. Ma as he found himself face to face with officials from China’s central bank and agencies overseeing securities, banking and insurance. The Nov. 2 meeting took place a few days before Ant was supposed to go public, in what would have been the world’s biggest initial public offering.

Related, on SupChina: Ant Group IPO suspended after Jack Ma criticizes regulators; China fines three large internet companies for Anti-Monopoly Law violations.

MORE NEWS FROM AROUND THE WORLD

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:

SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND THE ENVIRONMENT:

POLITICS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS:

Around 2013, U.S. intelligence began noticing an alarming pattern: Undercover CIA personnel, flying into countries in Africa and Europe for sensitive work, were being rapidly and successfully identified by Chinese intelligence, according to three former U.S. officials…

Over the course of their investigation into the CIA’s China-based agent network, Chinese officials learned that the agency was secretly paying the “promotion fees” — in other words, the bribes — regularly required to rise up within the Chinese bureaucracy…

SOCIETY AND CULTURE:

Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, and Jiayun Feng. Read more

Suggested for you

Domestic News

More than just censorship: How China shaped public sentiment in the early days of COVID

Lucas Niewenhuis
jd finance
Society & Culture

JD Finance under fire for advertising that preys on the poor

Jiayun Feng

Modernizing tradition: Shen Congwen and his literary classics

Alex Colville

Jeremy Lin’s Warriors return blocked by Chinese Basketball Association

Gerry Harker
Bye bye DJI

U.S. blacklists China’s top chipmaker and world’s biggest consumer drone company

Jeremy Goldkorn

‘Thank God, the vaccine is now available’: China makes inroads abroad with COVID-19 diplomacy

Zijia Song