Editor’s note for Tuesday, December 22, 2020
A note from the editor of today's SupChina Access newsletter.
My thoughts today:
Thank you, dear reader, for your support during this extraordinary year, from all of us at SupChina. All the best for the holiday season, and for a prosperous and healthy 2021!
Because of you, in 2020, we were able to:
- Publish 2,098 articles written by 127 people and read by 1.8 million people
- Host 39 events with 208 speakers that were attended by 5,038 people
- Release 252 podcast episodes that were downloaded more than 2.1 million times
- Send 3.5 million email newsletters
- Employ 12 full-time individuals and dozens of freelancers
Why are we doing it? Please click through to SupChina for a message from our COO, Bob Guterma.
We’ll be on a light publishing schedule for the holiday period — there will be no newsletter on December 24, 25, 31, and January 1. I myself will be away from the computer until January 4, leaving you in the capable hands of my colleague Lucas.
Our word of the day is community group buying (社区团购 shèqū tuángòu). Our Yiddish word of the day is chutzpah, sometimes rendered in Chinese as 楚兹帕 chǔ zī pà — see our top story today.
—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief