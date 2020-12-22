Links for Tuesday, December 22, 2020
Notable China news from around the web.
BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
Toys R Hot
Tencent-backed Chinese budget retailer Miniso launches Toptoy, a store chain for toys / Bloomberg via DealStreetAsia
“Miniso Group Holding Ltd., the newly New York-listed Chinese budget retailer, is making its first foray into the $86 billion global toy market.”
See also: Lego plans physical store expansion in China / Bloomberg (porous paywall)
Chinese toy maker Pop Mart surges nearly 80% in Hong Kong debut / Reuters
An unusually public spat about bonds
Ex-finance minister’s call for bond market reform sparks central bank pushback / Caixin (paywall)
“A row over how to overhaul China’s bond market has spilled over into the public domain after former Finance Minister Lóu Jìwěi 楼继伟 launched a broad-brush attack on the country’s regulators and warned that if reforms aren’t speeded up, the market could well be the source of another buildup of financial risk.”
Keystone Cops do espionage
A Chinese Communist Party think tank staffer offered to pay for sources / Axios
Big bets on cancer biotech
Temasek-backed Chinese cancer biotech firm Gracell files for $100 million U.S. IPO / Caixin
Tencent, Jeneration Capital lead $305 million Series E1 round for Medbanks / Caixin
Gender inequality and the economy
Where are China’s female CEOs? / The Wire China (paywall)
Nü problems for China’s economic growth / The Wire China (paywall)
Can Chinese ecommerce streamers sell to foreigners?
From factory towns to Facebook, China’s livestreamers take on exports / Sixth Tone
“With COVID-19 disrupting traditional sales channels, Chinese producers of everything from wigs to wireless headphones are hiring livestreamers to hawk goods directly to global buyers.”
Chinese electric cars for Norway
Tesla rival Xpeng cruises into export lane with first overseas sales / Caixin
Huawei looks for growth outside phones and networking gear
Seeking to escape grasp of U.S. sanctions, Huawei launches in-car screens for smart vehicles / Caixin (paywall)
Huge demand for U.S. soy
China’s soy imports to top 100 million tons as U.S. supply jumps / Bloomberg (porous paywall)
Energy sector consolidation
China’s pipeline giant buys Kunlun Energy Assets for $6 billion / Bloomberg (porous paywall)
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND THE ENVIRONMENT:
One new COVID-19 case in Taiwan
Pilot blamed for first Taiwan virus transmission since April / AFP via HKFP
Satellite launches and rockets
China’s new Long March-8 rocket makes first flight / Phys.org
“The new medium-lift carrier rocket sent five satellites into planned orbit, blasting off from the Wenchang launch site on the southern Hainan island at 12:37 pm Beijing time (0437 GMT) on Tuesday.”
POLITICS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS:
The machinations of exiled con man Guō Wénguì 郭文贵
Chinese dissidents say they’re being harassed by a businessman with links to Steve Bannon / Washington Post
Canada’s growing suspicion of China
Justin Trudeau shuts out China again by rejecting Arctic Gold takeover / Bloomberg (porous paywall)
The not-yet-signed China-EU trade deal
Biden camp adds pressure on EU to hit brakes on China deal / Bloomberg (porous paywall)
U.S. government moves against China
Tibetan leader welcomes U.S. bill that reaffirms rights, angering China / Reuters
Commerce Department will publish the first military end user list naming more than 100 Chinese and Russian companies / U.S. Department of Commerce
Detained Australian Yáng Héngjūn 杨恒均 gets a message out
Australian Yang Hengjun sends Christmas message to family from Chinese prison / ABC Australia
Huawei out of luck in Sweden
Huawei and China frozen out in Sweden after appeals court upholds 5G ban / SCMP (porous paywall)
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
Television
The whole country is currently trashing an all-male version of hit show “Sisters Who Make Waves” / RADII China
Fashion industry
China’s most controversial fashion incidents in 2020 / Jing Daily