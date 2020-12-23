Links for Wednesday, December 23, 2020

The impacts of gender balance in leadership: Shen Lu writes for ChinaFile on newly compiled data showing just how few women are involved in Chinese policymaking, and what that means for the country:

Less than 9 percent of Party secretaries and heads of local governments at the provincial, municipal, and county levels are women. At the county level, women make up 9.33 percent of leadership, 5.29 percent at the city-level, and 3.23 percent at the provincial level. ChinaFile calculated these numbers by aggregating biographical information on Chinese government personnel from a database maintained by The People’s Daily. This data was last updated in 2017…

With so few women in leadership positions, it’s little wonder the government has failed to prioritize policies that would improve the options and opportunities for women. In gender studies, a theory of “critical mass” hypothesizes that deliberative bodies must be made up of at least 30 percent women to impact policymaking.

Regulator scrutiny of group-buying platforms came quick: Yesterday, we published a story titled Consumers love cheap groceries, but can community group buying withstand government scrutiny? Today, Caixin reports:

The State Administration of Market Regulation (SAMR) and the Ministry of Commerce on Tuesday met with internet firms — including Alibaba, Tencent, JD.com, Meituan, Pinduoduo and Didi — and issued a list of group-buying business restrictions, according to a Tuesday statement (link in Chinese).

The regulators said that the platforms should not sell below cost for the purpose of monopolizing the market, adding that a price war has “put pressure on employment.” The regulators also warned the companies about illegally collecting customers’ personal data.

Related on SupChina: China fines three large internet companies for Anti-Monopoly Law violations.

