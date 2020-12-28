Links for Monday, December 28, 2020

Overlooked and overhyped trends from China news in 2020 are examined in this MacroPolo piece by Damien Ma and Houze Song. Their two “overlooked” trends are:

  • A surge in the number of provinces failing to meet growth targets
  • The failure of U.S.-China “decoupling” to materialize

On the “overhyped” end, they think that some stories about Beijing’s renewed emphasis on self-reliance go too far, since China is becoming more enmeshed in global finance and trade, if not technology.

The Belt and Road is “down but not out,” they add, with this context on the new data showing overseas lending plummeting:

The 2019 lending collapse can be partly explained by the political upheaval at the China Development Bank (CDB), a major financier of BRI projects, when its former president was arrested on corruption charges. As a result, the CDB’s total assets only increased by 2% in 2019. But the policy bank is actively lending again, having recently committed more than $80 billion to projects under RCEP, some of which can surely be rebranded as BRI projects.

