Links for Tuesday, December 29, 2020

Notable China news from around the world.

The editors

WORTH THINKING ABOUT

Pieces of news or analysis that caught our eye:

COVID has no grand lesson for the world,” writes Janan Ganesh in the Financial Times, pointing to a lack of correlations between size or type of country and effectiveness in responding to the pandemic.

China has suppressed the virus with a thoroughness that should, on the face of it, commend autocracy to its doubters. Except that New Zealand is just one of the liberal democracies to have fared comparably well…As for those with hybrid models, they can be found among the bad-to-middling performers (such as Hungary) and the exemplary ones (Singapore).

Even correlations that “should” hold do not. It is unclear that rich nations were more resilient against the virus than middle-income ones. The UK has more cases than Indonesia. Spain has more than Colombia…

The closest thing to a pattern in this tempest of data is the scarcely believable success of east and south-east Asia. But that region encompasses communist China, the multi-party democracy of South Korea and various polities in between.

MORE NEWS FROM AROUND THE WORLD

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:

SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND THE ENVIRONMENT:

POLITICS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS:

SOCIETY AND CULTURE:

Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, and Jiayun Feng. Read more

Suggested for you

Foreign Affairs

China promises ‘sustained efforts’ on forced labor, as report reveals factories in 135 Xinjiang detention camps

Lucas Niewenhuis
yang li
Society & Culture

Feminist comedian accused of ‘inciting gender-based antagonism’ after critiquing sexist haters

Jiayun Feng

China sentences citizen journalist to four years in prison for challenging COVID-19 response narrative

Lucas Niewenhuis

Will China and the EU clinch an investment deal soon?

Lucas Niewenhuis

Ride-hailing giant Didi wants to create the next Alipay

Luz Ding

An emperor reveals his guts

James Carter