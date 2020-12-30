Editor’s note for Wednesday, December 30, 2020
The EU-China investment deal has been agreed upon in principle. The full text of the agreement has not yet been released, but the major points of the deal, according to the EU via Quartz:
- Removes restrictions, like joint venture requirements and foreign equity caps, for EU firms operating in parts of the financial, environmental, manufacturing, transport, telecoms, computer, and R&D sectors in China.
- Forces state-owned services firms to declare the subsidies they receive from the Chinese government.
- Outlines rules to prevent the forced transfer of technology as a condition for market access for EU firms in China.
- Commits China to “working toward the ratification” of International Labour Organization conventions, which include a ban on forced labor.
Our word of the day is EU-China Comprehensive Agreement on Investment (EU-China CAI, 中欧全面投资协定 zhōngōu quánmiàn tóuzī xiédìng).
